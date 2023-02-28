We have a doozy of a Jets nugget on Day 1 of the NFL Scouting Combine.

From SI.com:

[The Jets are] exploring everything, from (Aaron) Rodgers and (Derek) Carr, to Ryan Tannehill and Jimmy Garoppolo, to even the idea of bringing Geno Smith back or luring Daniel Jones from across town.

Let’s take the Geno stuff first. It is not as ridiculous as it sounds. It’s been eight years since he got knocked out by IK Enemkpali and seven since he left the Jets. The organization has turned over twice now while Smith has revitalized his career with the Seahawks.

If general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh decide to go the steady veteran route while trying to salvage Zach Wilson, Smith would be one of the more cost-effective options. And the odds of him being available are pretty good. The Seahawks likely cannot afford to franchise tag Smith. And given they have the No. 5 pick and could take a quarterback in April, he has motivation to test the market.

As for Jones … It’s not going to happen. Retaining Jones is the Giants’ only viable option at quarterback. And they are going to need to pay up to do so, likely with the franchise tag, which takes him off the board. But he would make a lot of sense for the Jets. He might actually be the perfect fit. Alas.

