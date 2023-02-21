Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s in line for a new contract or the franchise tag, is potentially looking for $45 million per year in a new deal. Jones recently switched his representation from CAA to Athletes First, which represents some of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Regardless of the report’s legitimacy, $45 million per year is a comical amount for a quarterback who only threw 15 touchdowns last year. And WFAN’s Craig Carton certainly didn’t hold back in his response.

“What do you want? Three-million dollars per touchdown pass?” Carton asked after boasting in laughter on Monday’s edition of “Carton and Roberts.”

Carton additionally brought up the franchise tag situation and how the Giants could use the exclusive franchise tag (he mistakenly said “non-exclusive franchise tag”) on Jones. This would allow other teams to still negotiate with Jones while he’s under the tag, which is projected to be $45.45 million (compared to the $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag). If another team then offered Jones a contract, the Giants could match it and retain him, or let him walk and receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

The rambunctious New York radio legend also belives the Giants could play hardball and let him test free agency.

“There’s the door — feel free to walk outside that door and see what type of offers are waiting for you knowing you threw 15 touchdown passes this past year,” he said. “Because we are the best place for you. And we ain’t paying you $45 million a year.”

There’s no way Jones is gone next season. The Giants cannot let him walk and start over at the quarterback position. The free-agent market is far from stacked and Big Blue doesn’t draft until No. 25 overall.

In a perfect world, Jones and the Giants come to an agreement that’s less than $45 million per year. More towards the $35-37 million range. And the agreement is made before the Giants would be forced to use the franchise tag on him. His 2023 cap hit would be lower than the franchise tag price plus Schoen could then use the tag to retain running back Saquon Barkley, if he pleases.

