Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is in line for a potential contract extension. One that he very much deserves after leading his team to a shocking playoff appearance.

And in the process of a possible big payday, he’s changing representation.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Jones is switching agents. Jones was previously with CAA and is now expected to join Athletes First, which represents fellow NFL quarterbacks such as the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, and the Bills’ Josh Allen.

It’s unclear as of right now why Jones is departing from CAA for Athletes First. There’s a chance he may be looking to play hardball in negotiations with general manager Joe Schoen. Jones’ camp knows the Giants don’t want to use the franchise tag on him, which would be a $32.4 million fully guaranteed commitment and thus limit the Giants in free agency. They also need to save the tag if they wish to use it on running back Saquon Barkley, who’s a free agent looking for a multi-year deal he probably won’t get.

Regardless of who’s representing Jones, the Giants need to sign him to a multi-year deal. Likely a five-year deal with the wiggle room to get out from under the contract, if needed, after 2-3 years.

Jones may indeed get an average annual value in the $35-40 million range, but it’s a move that will allow the Giants to spend this offseason. Which they want to do especially considering there are various holes throughout the roster (wide receiver, inside linebacker, interior offensive line, cornerback, etc.). Schoen could manipulate the contract so the 2023 cap hit isn’t as large as the cap hits in the later years of the deal.

The next step in the Jones negotiations is unclear. But the expectation is that an agreement will be made soon, as he officially becomes a free agent on March 15, the start of the new league year.

