The Jets do not have a quarterback yet. But when they do get one, Todd McShay believes they will spend significant draft capital to protect him.

The ESPN analyst has Gang Green taking Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the 13th pick in his latest NFL mock draft.

McShay writes:

The Jets’ 2022 rookie class produced both the offensive (Garrett Wilson) and defensive (Sauce Gardner) Rookie of the Year. Can GM Joe Douglas hit on a first-rounder again, this time outside the top 10?

The Jets were middle of the pack in sacks allowed (42, 19th) and pass block win rate (57.1%, 21st) last season. But consider that George Fant is hitting free agency, Duane Brown will be 38 years old, Alijah Vera-Tucker is more of a guard and returning from a triceps injury and Mekhi Becton has played one game since his 2020 rookie year. If New York does find a way to bring in Aaron Rodgers or another veteran QB, it will need to protect him. Jones didn’t allow a single sack over 15 starts last year, showcasing the ability to stall both speed and power off the edge.

It’s hard to argue with that logic. Quarterback is the no-doubt priority this offseason. But the Jets also desperately need to improve up front.

