The Giants’ receiving corps was a major weakness in 2022. Todd McShay expects they will work to change that in the 2023 NFL draft.

The ESPN analyst has released his latest mock draft. He has the Giants grabbing Boston College wideout Zay Flowers with the No. 25 pick to give Daniel Jones a No. 1 receiver.

MORE: Raiders cut Derek Carr: Why Giants will be watching

McShay writes:

We saw a run on corners in the middle of the first round, and now we get another on receivers. The Giants’ wideout issues are well documented, as they relied on Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins to carry the load last season. Wan’Dale Robinson will be returning from a torn ACL, but Slayton and James will join Sterling Shepard (also had a torn ACL) in free agency. It looks like Daniel Jones will be back in New York, but will GM Joe Schoen improve the supporting cast?

I really like Flowers’ skill set. He’s elusive in the open field and has the speed to separate from coverage. Last season, he caught 78 balls for 1,077 yards and 12 TDs while forcing a bunch of missed tackles.

We will see many mocks giving the Giants a first-round receiver in the run-up to the actual draft. It’s an obvious need. And there is a good crop of wideouts in the draft pool this year. McShay has four wideouts going in the first round.

MORE ON ESNY:

• WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti blasts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving: ‘These guys suck’

• 6 Yankees to watch as spring training officially opens

• Let’s try to figure out Buck Showalter’s plans for Mets’ starting rotation

• Nets can no longer ignore Ben Simmons mess

• Yankees great Derek Jeter’s new TV gig makes a lot more sense now

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.