Chiefs 38, Eagles 35. A double-digit second-half comeback to win Super Bowl LVII, powered in part by Kadarius Toney!

The former Giants wide receiver hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass to give Kansas City its first lead of the game, then broke a 65-yard punt return — the longest in Super Bowl history — to set up another score. The Chiefs sealed the victory on a 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker in the waning seconds after a controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, also a former Giant.

Some quick thoughts:

• The Eagles blew that game. More specifically, their defense. They had a 10-point lead at halftime, but they never generated any pass rush. And then Chiefs coach Andy Reid began to pick apart Philly defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. It may not be fair, but this result will play into the already-existing narrative the Eagles beat up on a bunch of tomato cans before wilting against an elite opponent.

• A second title is big for Patrick Mahomes’ legacy, but the way he did it is even more monumental. God only knows what that guy had injected into his ankle to play in the second half. And he was brilliant. A courageous, gutty performance for the ages.

• It was a ticky-tack call on Bradberry. But it was the right one. Fortunately we can count on Philadelphia to handle the disappointment with grace and poise.

• The Eagles will be fine. They aren’t going anywhere. Yes, they have to pay Jalen Hurts. But general manager Howie Roseman will work his salary cap magic as he always does.

• The Giants still made the right move dumping Toney. No one ever doubted his talent. But he was never going to work here. And who knows if he will ever stay healthy.

• If Reid actually retires — the possibility became a thing Sunday — someone should make sure Sean Payton is OK. And then call Jim Harbaugh for his thoughts.

