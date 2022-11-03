There is no need to lay out Kyrie Irving’s latest disgraceful session with the media.

Just watch the Nets guard in action:

"I'm a beacon of light. I'm not afraid of these mics, these cameras. Any label you put on me I'm able to dismiss because I study. I know the Oxford dictionary." Kyrie Irving with a lengthy answer on the public reaction to his sharing of an anti-Semitic film on social media: pic.twitter.com/JgG9hOFQiU — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

Kyrie Irving is asked if he has any anti-Semitic beliefs: pic.twitter.com/hHI8FFqMbs — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

Kyrie Irving says he didn't mean to cause any harm in sharing a post to a film that has been described as anti-Semitic: "I'm not the one that made the documentary" pic.twitter.com/NkRvZDoqbS — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

"I take my responsibility for posting that. Some things that were questionable in there, untrue." – Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/EKNuCau8Lw — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

Irving’s latest comments related to his promotion of an antisemitic film in a since-deleted tweet came after NBA commissioner Adam Silver — who is also flailing amid this firestorm — criticized him for failing to apologize. And Irving did not heed his call.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said in his statement. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Silver’s statement came after Irving’s non-apology statement Wednesday when he also pledged $500,000 to the ADL, as well as an undefined partnership with the group.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in his statement.

Irving’s comments continued: “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

The film Irving promoted presented fabricated Adolf Hitler quotes and claimed the Holocaust was a hoax, among other antisemitic lies and tropes. Irving doubled down on pushing an Amazon link to the film earlier this week and also endorsed conspiracy theories peddled by far-right commentator Alex Jones — claims that also have antisemitic undertones.

MORE ON ESNY:

• The feds have entered the Daniel Snyder-Commanders chat

• Does Saquon Barkley’s big start change his Giants future?

• Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu won another Gold Glove, but does it matter?

• Mets prioritizing Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo among internal free agents

• Dan Orlovsky torches Jets’ Zach Wilson, and he’s not wrong

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]