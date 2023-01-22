Caesars Sportsbook is helping set its newest patrons up with the bet of their dreams in time for Sunday’s games. The Caesars promo code for the NFL Playoffs unlocks a massive first bet on Caesars.

Most players can lock in up to $1,250 on Caesars, while this first bet bonus can total up to $1,500 in Ohio (get that offer here).

By registering a new account using Caesars promo code ESNYXLFULL, sign-ups will get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. Additionally, those lucky new patrons will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits with which to start off.

There’s a reason why serious sports bettors scour the internet for betting opportunities like this one from Caesars. In an endeavor that’s all about probabilities, this first bet on Caesars moves the odds in your favor. In addition to refunding a loss with bet credits, Caesars allows this wager on any sport with any bet type. It’s easy to see how that level of control and protection puts you in an enviable position today. You could take a massive shot at the Bills game or any other upcoming action.

Click here and input Caesars promo code ESNYXLFULL to earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and two other bonuses.

Caesars Promo Code Activates Rare Triple Bonus

Anyone signing up today using Caesars promo code ESNYXLFULL is in for a treat. After all, Caesars Sportsbook is rewarding all of those new members with three bonuses rolled into one. Moreover, the first of those bonuses is one that would stand alone as a must-have. That featured bonus is a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. To clarify, if you win your first wager, Caesars pays you out with withdrawable funds like any other normal bet. On the other hand, if you lose, Caesars refunds your wager with a Bet Credit of up to $1,250. That allows the player to make another selection in hopes of landing its first big win at Caesars. The task of finding a winning pick is made easier by the fact that the wager can come in any sport with any bet type.

The other two bonuses here may be more subtle, but can prove valuable in time. Caesars also gives the new patron 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Tier Credits are what eventually help Caesars members improve their player status. Once you earn enough, you advance to a new tier. Each higher tier has its own set of improved player perks for making wagers. The Reward Credits are redeemable for entertainment rewards like spa treatments, hotel stays, and dining vouchers.

Quick Guide Helps Put Caesars Promo Code into Action

While the combination of bonuses here is generous and involved, the sign-up process is wildly simple. As a matter of fact, it should take registrants just minutes to create an account and claim their welcome package. We set up a four-step quick guide below to help you through the straightforward process:

Firstly, click here and key in Caesars promo code ESNYXLFULL when prompted to activate the bonus.

and key in Caesars promo code when prompted to activate the bonus. After that, sign up for your first-time Caesars Sportsbook account by entering all necessary personal information. For instance, you will need to provide info like your full name, home address, date of birth, etc.

Third of all, successfully complete an initial deposit of at least $10. However, keep in mind here that you’ll need to have enough deposited to support your intended first bet on Caesars.

Lastly, lock in any first wager you wish for at least $10. Consequently, you’ll receive a Bet Credit back up to $1,250 if that first selection loses.

This offer is currently available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV.

Like Kelce Yesterday, Can Someone in Buf-Cin Score 2+ TDs?

The freedom of the $1,250 first bet on Caesars opens the door for all sorts of initial wager selections. In other words, by registering with our Caesars promo code, you have full control over your pick. It could be a soccer moneyline, a basketball prop bet, or a hockey parlay. The NFL, which continues to be a massively popular outlet for these wagers, offers countless options of its own.

The touchdown scorer prop bet options have grown in popularity in recent years. At Caesars, you can find first touchdown, last touchdown, first team touchdown, anytime touchdown, and multiple touchdown odds. The world watched Travis Kelce score two touchdowns in yesterday’s divisional round game, making some bettors very happy. Here are the six players who Caesars believes most likely to score multiple TDs in today’s Buffalo-Cincinnati matchup:

Joe Mixon (Cin) +490.

Ja’Marr Chase (Cin) +550.

Stefon Diggs (Buf) +550.

Devin Singletary (Buf) +750.

Tee Higgins (Cin) +850.

Josh Allen (Buf) +850.

Participating states only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER