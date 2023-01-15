WATCH: Giants’ Saquon Barkley breaks TD run vs. Vikings in NFC wild-card round

SAQUON TO THE HOUSE 🏠 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/GvPirYvcUl — New York Giants (@Giants) January 15, 2023

A big answer by the Giants. Saquon Barkley broke a 28-yard touchdown run around the corner to tie the NFC wild card game against the Vikings at 7-7.

Barkley told reporters prior to the game he was ready to play a big role in the Giants’ game plan.

After rushing for 593 yards in 13 games during the 2021 season, Barkley was back to his explosive self for New York this year. His 1,312 rushing yards finished among the league leaders, and it was also a single-season career-high mark. With free agency on the horizon, Barkley picked a good time to put up those kinds of numbers.

But free agency is the last thing on the former Penn State Nittany Lion’s mind right now. He doesn’t just want to play in his first playoff game — he wants to advance to the next round. Barkley is willing to do whatever it takes to help get the Giants over the hump, too.

Here’s what he had to say about his potential role against Minnesota on Sunday (quote via WFAN):

I want the ball as many times as needed to win this game. Whatever I’ve got to do. That’s been my motto throughout the whole season and I’m sticking with it. The job was to get into the playoffs and we found a way to do that. So whatever we’ve gotta do to get the win, I’m willing to do for my team. The type of person I am, I want to go out there and make plays for my team and help them win a football game. Whatever way that’s possible, whether that’s with the ball in my hands or without the ball in my hands.

