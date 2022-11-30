The Giants are in a bit of a slump.

After starting the season 6-1 with huge wins over the Titans, Packers, and Ravens, Big Blue has dropped three of its last four games. This includes losses to the Seahawks, scrappy Lions, and division-rival Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

They’re still alive in the playoff race and would be the NFC’s No. 6 seed if the season ended today, but they won’t be cruising until January. The Giants must win games with the rest of the NFC East also in the current playoff picture.

That’ll be tough, however, given their tough final stretch of the regular season. And WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti doesn’t seem very confident.

“The Giants aren’t going to win a game the rest of the year,” Gio said on the Fan’s “Boomer and Gio” program Tuesday morning. Esiason then responded saying the statement was only a “three” on the crazy scale (one being the least crazy; 10 being the craziest).

It sounds like a pretty wild statement at first listen, sure. But does Giannotti have a point?

Let’s look at the rest of the schedule:

Coming off the mini-bye after the Thanksgiving loss, the Giants start their final six-game stretch with a home matchup against the Commanders this Sunday. While Washington is the one NFC East team that hasn’t consistently given the Giants fits in recent years, there’s no doubting the Commanders’ competitiveness when these two teams play. And there’s no denying Washington is currently one of the hottest teams (if not the hottest team) in the NFL.

After starting off 1-4, the Commanders have won six of their last seven games and sit at 7-5. They’re the only team this season to defeat the Eagles, and did so in primetime in front of the raucous Philly crowd.

The Giants then face the Eagles at home the following Sunday. And it’s unclear how this injured, undisciplined New York defense will fare against a Philly offense that’s fourth in total offense and third in scoring. Even worse: the Giants are 22nd in total defense and must face quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leading MVP candidates.

After that, the Giants have Washington again on the road, the Vikings (a surefire NFC playoff team) on the road, the Colts on New Year’s Day, and then the Eagles in Philly to close out the regular season.

If head coach Brian Daboll and his team aren’t careful, they could easily go 1-5 the rest of the year, with the lone win coming against the lowly Colts. But even that matchup could come with issues if the Giants are as injury-ridden as they are now.

Therefore, the Giants losing out is certainly possible. And if that were to occur, they would end up 7-10, most likely finish in last place for the fourth time in six years, and potentially let go of guys like quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Seasons could go downhill quickly in this league, and the 2022 Giants won’t be immune to a dreadful decline over the next month and a half.

