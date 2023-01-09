The Giants and Jets wrapped up the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday. And they filled in the last few remaining open slots on the 2023 schedule.

A refresher: The NFL plays 17 regular season games. Fourteen of them are locked in years in advance based on divisional matchups and pre-determined inter- and intraconference crossover cycles. But three matchups are set each year based on crossovers matching teams that had the same divisional finish — i.e. the Giants finished third in the NFC East this season and will play the third-place teams in the NFC North and South next year (it was already scheduled to play all four NFC West teams).

The Giants were already locked into their divisional finish before losing to the Eagles. And the Jets clinched a fourth-place finish in the AFC East with their loss to the Dolphins. So here is where things landed for them in 2023:

The Giants’ 2023 slate:

• Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Jets, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, Packers.

• Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Bills, Cardinals, Dolphins, 49ers, Raiders, Saints.

The Jets’ 2023 slate:

• Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Eagles, Texans, Falcons.

• Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Raiders, Browns.

Worth noting: The Raiders have nine home games next season. They could be a prime candidate to be placed in an International Series game in Mexico. And the Giants and Jets could be attractive opponents for such a showcase. The Jets could also be in position to give up their ninth home game for an international game — especially because they will play a “road” game at the Giants as well.

