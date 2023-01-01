The Giants are going to the NFL playoffs. And they are headed there as the NFC East’s 6-seed.

Big Blue clinched its postseason berth since 2016 and locked its seed in with Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Colts at MetLife Stadium. Which means — in quite the twist — the Week 18 finale at the Eagles will have no playoff implications for the Giants while Philadelphia tries to avoid a complete collapse and wrap up the NFC’s top seed.

So who will the Giants play in the first round of the playoffs? Most likely the 49ers or Vikings. But there are scenarios where the Eagles fall to the 3-seed. Or, if all hell breaks loose, the Cowboys steal the NFC East and get the 3-seed.

The current NFC playoff standings prior to Sunday’s late games:

1-Eagles (13-3)

2-Vikings (12-3)

3-49ers (11-4)

4-Buccaneers (8-8)

5-Cowboys (12-4)

6-Giants (9-6-1)

7-Lions (8-8)

8-Commanders (7-8-1)

9-Packers (7-8)

10-Seahawks (7-8)

The Vikings play the Packers Sunday and close the season against the Bears. The Niners play the Raiders on Sunday and then close the season against the Cardinals. So San Francisco has the most manageable schedule to win out.

The Giants suffered a close loss at the Vikings on Christmas Eve. But U.S. Bank Stadium is one of the toughest road venues in the NFL. The 49ers have a stronger roster than Minnesota, but quarterback play is less of a sure thing (even though Brock Purdy has been very good so far). And anything can happen if it’s an NFC East matchup, regardless of the opponent.

