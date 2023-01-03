If there had been a “Boat Trip II,” it likely would have been more like “Caddyshack II” considering Sterling Shepard is the only guy still in town. But these Giants are smarter than that. And they have learned their lessons while wandering in the NFL wilderness.

From Page Six:

The New York Giants celebrated to the tune of $40,000 after clinching their first NFL playoff berth in six years, Page Six has learned.

After defeating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, we’re told the entire team went back to New York City and “shut down” Asian fusion restaurant Sei Less “for a private celebratory event.”

(…)

Our source says the group, which included star quarterback Daniel Jones, “feasted on” dishes like lobster, prawns and fried rice before “an impromptu dance battle” broke out between players as Lil Uzi Vert’s song “Just Wanna Rock” blared throughout the establishment.

They’ve come a long way from yachting with Trey Songz, folks. Top-notch logistics work, too. Sei Less is near the Lincoln Tunnel. It’s also a quick walk from Penn Station AND the 33rd Street PATH station.

Page Six reports the Giants left “a generous tip.” Four veterans picked up the entire tab: Shepard, Saquon Barkley, Tyrod Taylor and … Kenny Golladay! The biggest play of his Giants career.

No word on whether Paul Dottino was involved in the dance-off.

The Giants are in the playoffs. Time to celebrate with @giantswfan. It's supposed to be the salsa. He calls it #themarinara pic.twitter.com/o0oyd7UPPR — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) January 2, 2023

