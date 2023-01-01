It’s official: the New York Giants are headed to the postseason.

Big Blue clinched a playoff berth following Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Colts, a victory the Giants basically had sealed by the third quarter. New York was up 24-3 coming out of halftime and never looked back after an 18-yard bootleg touchdown run by quarterback Daniel Jones.

Overall, the Giants outgained the Colts 394-252 and were 4-for-7 on third down while Indy was 3-for-12. Top Giants performers included Jones (19-of-24, 177 passing yards, 11 carries, 91 rushing yards, four total touchdowns), wide receiver Richie James (seven catches, 76 yards one touchdown), and safety Landon Collins (second-quarter pick-six). The win improved the Giants to 9-6-1 and locked them into the NFC’s No. 6 seed.

So in a season that was supposed to be an unmitigated disaster, the Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With a rookie head coach, young defense, and a quarterback everyone was ready to write off just four months ago.

The real test will be later this month when the Giants must face a legitimate NFC playoff team such as the Vikings, Eagles, or 49ers (whoever ends up the conference’s No. 3 seed). But regardless, this is an incredible accomplishment by the organization.

Entering the year, not only were there minimal playoff hopes — there was thought the Giants could end up with a top-five draft pick. Jones was supposed to continue struggling like he did for much of his first three seasons. The defense was supposed to be hindered by a young secondary in a primarily man-coverage scheme. Daboll was supposed to take some time to grow in his first-ever NFL head-coaching role. And the team was supposed to feel the effects of numerous holes throughout the roster

But after 17 weeks, various upset victories, and a whirlwind of emotions across what’s been an entertaining four months, the Giants are somehow in the postseason. With a week still remaining in the regular season.

It’s a true testament to the coaching staff, which has done an absolutely fantastic job in its inaugural season in East Rutherford.