The Jets are on the mat. But they still have time to beat the 10-count.

Everything that Gang Green needed to happen around the NFL following their rainy Thursday Night Football debacle happened. The table has been set to salvage this season and still eke into the AFC playoff field. But they’re going to have to start winning to do so, and on the road.

Here is how the Jets can shake off their current four-game losing streak and make it in:

• Jets beat Seahawks in Week 17

• Jets beat Dolphins in Week 18

• Patriots lose to Dolphins in Week 17 OR lose to Bills in Week 18

Will it be difficult? Yes. Especially if Mike White’s ribs are not healed by New Year’s Day. But is it doable? Also yes. The Seahawks are in freefall and have crashed out of serious NFC playoff contention with a three-game skid. And the Dolphins are also on a four-game losing streak.

Here is the entire AFC playoff picture entering Week 17:

1-Bills (12-3)

2-Chiefs (12-3)

3-Bengals (11-4)

4-Jaguars (7-8)

5-Ravens (10-5)

6-Chargers (8-6)

7-Dolphins (8-7)

—

8-Patriots (7-8)

9-Jets (7-8)

10-Titans (7-8)

11-Steelers (7-8)

The Chargers are in control. They will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Colts on Monday night. The Dolphins-Patriots game in Week 17 is effectively an elimination game. The Jets would prefer Miami wins so they can put some distance between them and New England given the tiebreaker situation. The Titans-Jaguars Week 18 winner will win the AFC South. The loser could still be in contention for a wild card spot, but a lot would need to happen. The Steelers have too many tiebreaker issues to make a serious run.

MORE ON ESNY:

• It’s been 37 years since Sly Stallone single-handedly ended Cold War

• Mike Francesa blasts Jets’ Zach Wilson: ‘He has sunk the entire team’

• How good are things for Nets? Kevin Durant is making trade jokes

• When does Commanders’ Dan Snyder drag Lombardi Trophy around parking lot?

• Steinbrenner would have ‘fought fire with fire’ vs. Cohen, Francesa says

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]