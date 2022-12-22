Week 16 of the NFL season gets underway this evening, and the DraftKings NY promo code offer will prepare you for the weekend with a $150 bonus.

To become eligible for this DraftKings NY promo code offer, click this link. After that, make a $5 moneyline bet. If you win, you receive an added $150 promotional payout in free bets.

The Jets have a chance to make one final playoff push, and it starts tonight. They will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who bring a two-game winning streak into the contest. Jax is just a game behind Tennessee for the AFC South lead, so this is a big game for both teams. This promotion gives players the edge with 30-1 odds on a $5 bet.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Offer Overview

Here’s what you need to know about this opportunity. Above all, it is a welcome reward that is reserved for first-time users only. In addition, you do not have to bet exactly $5 to comply with the terms. This is the minimum, but larger bets are included as well. All you have to do is pick an outright winner, so these are unheard of odds.

There are no stipulations in the terms about the actual odds on the team that you bet on. Plus, you are not required to wager on tonight’s Jets-Jaguars game. In other words, you can look for the most likely outright winner on the board. The sport doesn’t matter at all. If you hit your qualifying bet, you are paid in cash as usual. On top of that, you get an added $150 in free bets.

Snag This DraftKings NY Promo Code Offer

First, click this link or any of the others we are providing on this page. This will lock in the code automatically, and you will be eligible when you reach the landing page.

After that, follow the instructions to establish your account. You provide your name, email address, and other basic info like you do when you set up any online presence. The only difference is the geolocation verification that is required by law.

Thirdly, take a moment to download the mobile app. This will give you the flexibility to bet when you are on the move. Plus, you will always know about exclusive in-app specials.

Then, use PayPal, a credit or debit card, online banking, another one of the available methods to fund your account.

Finally, bet at least $5 on a moneyline, and you will get an added $150 if you win.

Boosted Parlay Payouts and More

You will be eligible for the standard user promotions after you make your first cash bet. They come in different forms, and all of them give the player some type of advantage.

For example, there is a stepped up same game parlay offer on the table for the NFL. Before you do anything else, you opt in to become eligible. Subsequently, you place a same game parlay wager with at least 3 legs. If you win, your payout will be boosted by up to 100 percent.

