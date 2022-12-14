The Odell Beckham Jr. free agency chronicles have a new chapter, folks. And from the latest news, the wide receiver may stay unemployed longer than just about anyone initially expected.

Instead of providing a boost to a team trying to reach the playoffs, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Beckham could sit out the entire 2022 season. Instead of signing somewhere for the stretch run, he may wait until March when NFL free agency opens.

OBJ’s time on the open market as he recovered from an ACL tear has taken several twists and turns. At the start of the year, it was thought he’d be ready by the end of November. He visited the Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys recently to discuss the possibility of signing a contract.

However, the wideout didn’t work out for anyone. Dallas was also skeptical of signing Beckham after they performed a physical. So much so that OBJ may not be fit to play until the NFL Playoffs started.

This was further solidified by the fact that OBJ recently said he “didn’t see the point” in playing regular-season games.

If New York, Buffalo, and Dallas are the only three teams he’s interested in right now, only Dallas and Buffalo are a fit. Big Blue is currently in the midst of a second-half spiral that could end with them watching the playoffs from home. We already know the Cowboys don’t feel comfortable bringing him aboard right now. So, that’d only leave the Bills as an option.

If Beckham wants to be “the prized” free-agent wide receiver, he’ll need more than one serious suitor. Waiting until the offseason will allow him to get healthier, actually perform workouts for interested teams, and maximize the years/money on his next contract.

You’d also have to think it’d give the Giants a better shot at a reunion, even if it doesn’t make sense. New York will have plenty of its own tough roster decisions to make this spring, though. This most notably includes running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones.

So, it seems like the OBJ saga could be done, but only for now. It’ll heat back up once a Super Bowl champion is crowned in February.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.