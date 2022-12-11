This surprise Giants season kept slip-sliding away on Sunday. Only this felt like they were engulfed by a deluge.

No one predicted a win over the Eagles. And few likely believed the game would be terribly close. But a 48-22 beatdown where the Birds looked every bit of the NFL’s best team? It still stings something fierce, even with low expectations and injuries up and down the roster.

The Giants (7-5-1) are winless in their last four games. So it is officially a tailspin — one that has now pushed it out of an NFC playoff spot. Yes, that could change by the end of the afternoon, depending on the result of the Seahawks-Panthers game. But still. The Giants’ postseason push has been steadily unraveling for some time now. And things are officially looking dire.

Next week’s rematch with the Commanders (7-5-1) in Landover, Maryland, will define the season. If the Giants win, they will own the tiebreaker over Washington. That would position them to power through this swoon and eke their way into the playoffs as long as they do not tank further. But if the Commanders make the adjustments from the tie game two weeks prior and win? It will effectively be curtains for the Giants’ postseason hopes. The team’s trajectory, and its remaining schedule, is unlikely to overcome a loss to the Commanders.

The Eagles (12-1) dominated the Giants from start to finish, going up 21-0 midway through the second quarter. Jalen Hurts threw for 217 yards and two scores and ran for 77 yards and another touchdown to continue his MVP campaign. The Giants managed to some pass rush production (four sacks) but not much else. Miles Sanders added 144 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith torched a shorthanded secondary.

The telling stat: Saquon Barkley — who was questionable with a neck injury entering the day — managed just 28 yards rushing for the Giants. His fourth straight lackluster outing, which coincides with the team’s struggles. Daniel Jones was his typical semi-whelming self; he threw for 169 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score before giving way to backup Tyrod Taylor late.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]