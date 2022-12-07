Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has made his long-awaited visits with the Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys over the past week. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, he’s now headed home to figure out what’s next.

After a whirlwind free agent visit tour, with three facilities, three physicals and countless meetings with the #Giants, #Bills and #Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr headed home to Arizona to weigh his options, talk to his family and plot his next move. So, we wait. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2022

One thing that was noticeably missing from his visits was any semblance of a workout for any of these teams. It’s something that could be a stumbling block to the pass-catcher getting himself a deal.

There’s a report from David Moore of the Dallas Morning News that Beckham’s ACL rehab could extend into January. For those of you doing the math, this means OBJ could still be trying to get himself ready for games with the NFL Playoffs going on.

ESPN’s Ed Werder also dropped this bomb regarding the impact OBJ would provide over the next couple of months (via his Twitter account):

The Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham Jr.’s physical that his recovery from torn left ACL in Super Bowl has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January and possibility exists signing him would have no benefit until 2023 season.

Having a fully healthy OBJ on a playoff-caliber team for 2023 certainly doesn’t seem like the worst thing in the world. However, it’d definitely be a bummer for these teams since they were likely hoping to get a boost down the stretch.

There were earlier reports that Beckham might have been ready to rock by the middle of December. But as we sit here on December 7th, he’s still unsigned and now there are concerns over whether he’d even be ready whenever the ink dries on a contract.

A reunion between Beckham and the Giants already didn’t seem like a good idea. Possibly not giving Big Blue a playmaker in the passing game down the stretch of this season makes it seem even less likely that a deal materializes between both parties. But then again, who knows, right?

Now that the free-agency tour is complete, the ball is in OBJ’s court as he decides which team he’d like to pursue a contract with. Based on some of the reports regarding his health and readiness for games, that’s when things will start to get more interesting.

