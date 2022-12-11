The BetMGM Maryland promo code for NFL Week 14 action will deliver new players the ability to bring down a $1,000 bet insurance on any of today’s top matchups, including the Ravens vs. Steelers game. Pick a game, pick a market, and if things go sideways, catch a site credit refund and jump back into the action again.

Players can click this link to lock in the BetMGM Maryland promo code instantly. Going forward, you will be eligible for $1K in wager insurance. In other words, if you lose your first bet, you get another chance with a free betting credit refund.

The Ravens vs. Steelers matchup figures to get plenty of attention among Maryland bettors, so let’s use this AFC North showdown as an example. Baltimore comes in as a short underdog. Let’s say a new user wants to back the Ravens but the Steelers go on to win the game and cover. If this were to happen, BetMGM will issue a refund in the same amount of the losing bet. Players will then have an opportunity to jump back into the mix and tackle futures games, including Sunday Night Football between the Dolphins and Chargers.

With this promotion, you can bet on this matchup or any other event, and the wager will be insured.

BetMGM Maryland Promo Code: Sunday NFL Week 14

Let’s go over the key details. First, the dynamic is very simple and straightforward. You put out real money like you would with any bet. However, when you invest your own cash, you will naturally be concerned about a potential loss. As a result, you may take a very minimal risk. With this promotion, you get a refund in free bets if you lose, so the situation is different.

You use the promotion successfully when you make a strong bet with confidence, and you take down a win. Under those circumstances, you receive your winnings in cash and the insurance is not relevant. In the event of a loss, the promo kicks in, and you get another shot. Your refund comes in the form of free bets that you can place on any sporting event.

Enable the BetMGM Maryland Promo Code

Before you do anything else, click this link or any other link on this page. As a result, the code will be applied, and you will be eligible for the insured bet.

Secondly, provide your identifying information to set up your account. When that has been accomplished, your location will be verified for legal reasons, and you can move on.

Then, if you are using a computer to sign up at the online sportsbook, download the mobile app.

After that, determine how much you are going to wager with the insurance and make a deposit. This is easy to do, because all the standard methods are accepted.

Lastly, place your promotional wager, and you will get a betting credit refund if you come up short.

Established Player Benefits

Your account will continue to pay dividends as time goes on. There are special offers rolled out continually that give players the edge in one way or another. For instance, right now there is an insured World Cup parlay offer on the table.

Plus, you can participate in the MGM Rewards program. When you make bets, you receive MGM Rewards Points, and they can be redeemed for valuable perks.

