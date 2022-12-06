As the Jets prepared for the 2022 season, it was easy to see the amount of young talent on New York’s roster. One of those players includes rookie wide receiver, Garrett Wilson. There are still five games left in the regular season, but the former Ohio State Buckeye could make franchise history in Buffalo on Sunday.

In Gang Green’s disappointing 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Wilson had a huge day. He didn’t find the end zone but tied a career-high with eight catches. The wideout also set a new career-high for yards in a game with 162. It’s safe to assume he likes having Mike White under center for the Jets.

This performance was Wilson’s third 100-yard receiving performance of the year. He also did it in Week 8 against the New England Patriots and in Week 2 vs. the Cleveland Browns. Getting over the century mark for the third time this season is the most ever by a Jets rookie.

But wait…it gets better, folks. Wilson’s season includes 57 catches for 790 yards and four touchdowns. Those 790 yards are already the second-most in a season by a rookie wideout in Jets history. The record? That’s by Keyshawn Johnson. Wilson is within striking distance:

Most receiving yards by a @nyjets rookie: Keyshawn Johnson 844

Garrett Wilson 790*

Wesley Walker 740 *has 5 games remaining in 2022 pic.twitter.com/kxRFKd49em — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2022

If you’re wondering what Wilson’s current pace is, it’s pretty good. If things continue trending in their current direction, he’d finish with 81 receptions for 1,119 yards and six touchdowns. That’s on pace to be the most by any Jets receiver since Brandon Marshall in 2015. He recorded a team record of 1,502 yards that season.

Wilson is about to break Johnson’s record, and he’s probably pretty happy about it. On the heels of Wilson’s first 100-yard performance in Week 2, Keyshawn spoke about the rookie’s potential as a playmaker in the NFL. He also specifically mentioned that the Jets “better not screw it up” with him.

With changes coming at New York’s quarterback this season, there’s a chance his incredible ability won’t be wasted.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.