The biggest game of the Giants’ season will be played in primetime.

The Week 15 matchup between the Commanders and Giants has been flexed into NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast window. It replaces Patriots-Raiders, which was bumped on account of those teams stinking.

The Commanders (7-5-1) and Giants (7-4-1) tied on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, of course. The rematch at FedEx Field may prove to be a playoff game. Or not. Because things are simultaneously straightforward and in complete upheaval when it comes to the NFC postseason picture.

The simple explanation: There are three teams — the Commanders, Giants and Seahawks (7-5) — for two wild card spots. The Giants have already lost the tiebreaker to Seattle. If they then lose the tiebreaker to Washington, their chances are likely cooked given their difficult remaining schedule.

The complicated one: All of the above is correct. But the 49ers (8-4) could enter a tailspin with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season. If they do, the Seahawks could take over the NFC West while the Niners fall out of the race, at which point the Commanders and Giants could walk into the field as long as they can maintain a sizable lead on the lurking Lions (5-7).

Either way, the Giants would be best served to beat the Commanders in two weeks. Otherwise it will be very tough to cap this surprise season with a playoff berth.

