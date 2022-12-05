Mike Francesa is not amused.

The WFAN legend blasted Giants center Jon Feliciano on his latest BetRivers podcast, taking the lineman to task for a critical personal foul in Sunday’s 20-all tie against the Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

“Just a stupid play,” Francesa said. “It just annoys the heck out of you, because it’s a play you don’t make. It’s just dumb. Save that nonsense. You’re in the NFL. Save that nonsense.”

The series of events that drew Francesa’s ire: Feliciano was flagged for flexing at Washington defenders after the Giants, leading 20-13 at the time, picked up a first down at the Commanders’ 35-yard line with about six minutes left in the game. The penalty pushed them back to midfield and the drive stalled, ending with a punt. Washington then went down the field and scored to tie the game, with quarterback Taylor Heinicke making a clutch fourth-down conversion along the way.

If not for Feliciano, Francesa figures the Giants at least get a field goal and likely put the game away.

“What are you doing?” he said. “Don’t tell me you are going up there to cheer your teammate. It comes off as taunting. You ran up to five guys and taunted them. And turned what was a basic field position play that was going to set up where you’d be up 10 points minimum, instead you end up keeping it a one-score game. [Heinicke] makes a fourth-down play, comes down the field and scores.”

