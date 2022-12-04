The Odell Beckham Jr. World Tour will roll into the much-anticipated Dallas appearance on Monday after recent stops in the Meadowlands and Buffalo.

When he is done breaking bread with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, Beckham reportedly plans to head home — presumably not on American Airlines, of course — and meditate on his options. Whatever they may, or may not, be.

The key information from NFL Network’s latest Beckham free agency update:

There has been no discussion of a contract … He is not working out for any team, so there is still some question about when he is going to be able to get on the field and how long the ramp-up is going to be from when he can help a team.

So to recap: Beckham is taking free agency visits. But his suitors do not know what shape he is in, when he will be able to play and have not yet talked about terms with him. But other than that, he is on the way to deliver someone to the promised land.

FOX reported Beckham was on the verge of being medically cleared on Nov. 6. That was a month ago. And yet there is still seemingly no clarity on when he will play. And it does not seem like Beckham and his camp want to make much effort to provide an answer. Couple that with his extensive injury history and age (30), and it’s hard to continue to make a compelling argument for a team like the Giants to stay in the race for his services.

