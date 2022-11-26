The latest Barstool Sportsbook Maryland promo is an excellent one for bettors in the Free State. This offer gives new players up to $1,000 in first bet insurance for any college football or NFL Week 12 game.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: MD, LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET INSURANCE BET NOW

You can activate the Barstool Sportsbook Maryland promo by clicking on any of the links on this page. Doing so will give you a first bet insurance offer of up to $1,000 to use on any college football or NFL game.

There are a ton of huge matchups on the gridiron this weekend. In prime time on Saturday, #6 USC will play host to #15 Notre Dame. Then on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Grab a $1k first bet insurance offer with the Barstool Sportsbook Maryland promo code ELITE1000 when you click here.

Bet on NFL and College Football Games with the Barstool Sportsbook Maryland Promo

Thanksgiving may be over, but there’s plenty of football action in the collegiate and professional ranks to enjoy with your leftovers. Now bettors in Maryland can take advantage of pre-game and live in-game betting markets. Barstool Sportsbook has a massive number of betting markets available in virtually any sports league you could ever want to wager on.

This new user promo that comes via the Barstool Sportsbook Maryland promo will give you up to $1k in first bet insurance. That means when you sign up, make a deposit, and place your first cash wager, you will do so knowing a second chance will come your way if the bet loses. If you wager $700 on the Packers to beat the Eagles, you’ll get a $700 refund in site credit if the Eagles win.

How to Sign Up for This Barstool Sportsbook Maryland Promo

Signing up for a Barstool Sportsbook account is easy. Once your finish the steps below, you will earn up to $1,000 in first bet insurance, which you can use on any game.

Click here to unlock our Barstool Sportsbook Maryland promo for up to $1k in first bet insurance.

to unlock our Barstool Sportsbook Maryland promo for up to $1k in first bet insurance. Fill in the necessary information to establish an account.

Pick any of the available deposit methods.

Add money to fund your first wager.

Pick any game taking place this week.

Wager up to $1,000 on the game or player market of your choice.

Barstool Sportsbook will issue a refund in sportsbook bonus cash if your first real-money bet settles as a loss. You can then turn around and use the sportsbook bonus cash on any other game taking place this week.

Get a $100 Guaranteed Bonus

While the $1k first bet insurance offer will be enticing to most bettors, there are others who might want to take advantage of a different offer. Barstool Maryland has those players covered with a Bet $10, Get $100 guaranteed bonus promo. This offer will provide new users with a 10x return on their first real-money wager of $10.

You could choose to bet $10 on USC to win, cover the spread, or even go over their team’s total points line. You could also choose to bet on a specific player to score a touchdown in the game. Win or lose, you’ll receive a $100 bonus.

Bet $10, Get a $100 bonus when you activate the Barstool Sportsbook Maryland promo by clicking here and entering promo code ELITEMD100.