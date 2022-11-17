The Giants will have some tough decisions to make regarding the future of quarterback Daniel Jones. But at the moment, Big Blue is just worried about winning games so they can strengthen their playoff chances.

If New York — who is 7-2 ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions — were to qualify, it’d be the franchise’s first trip since 2016. Once there, the Giants would be trying to win for the first time since beating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on February 5, 2012.

There is plenty of debate on how much longer Jones should be part of the Giants’ plans. You can count Archie Manning, former QB himself and father to Peyton and Eli, as a supporter. Manning has previous ties with Jones, who attended his annual passing academy, so he does know the signal-caller a little bit.

Here’s what Manning had to say about Jones and the Giants (quote via New York Post):

I think Daniel can absolutely take his team to a Super Bowl. I think Daniel can be one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He’s accurate with the football, he’s tough, he’s got escapability and he’s smart. If you put a good team around Daniel, he can lead them down the right road.

Maybe this will also include installing Odell Beckham Jr. as his top wide receiver.

These comments were in line with Giants owner John Mara, who also told the New York Post he envisioned Jones as a future Super Bowl winner.

My, oh my, how quickly things can change. Just a few months ago, everyone was trying to map out the earliest possible exit for Jones. And now, people are mentioning his name and “Super Bowl” in the same sentence.

It’s easy to think ahead with New York owning a 7-2 record and another winnable game on tap in Week 11. The Giants’ road to the playoffs won’t be easy, though. There’s lots of football left to be played, but it’s nice to be even thinking about this stuff. It’s a complete 180-degree turn compared to recent years.

