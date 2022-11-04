It has been a big week for Jose Canseco.

The former slugger went on a wild tweetstorm about Yankees star Aaron Judge’s free agency, imploring him to sign elsewhere (and to accept a strange home run derby challenge) while trashing New York and Yankees fans. And now he has expanded on his thoughts in a radio interview.

Canseco did not pull any punches while speaking to 95.7 The Game in San Francisco (via WFAN):

They (Yankees fans) are morally damaged, psychologically damaged, disgusting people. One hundred percent. They know they are. That’s the funny part about it, is they don’t care. They know exactly what they are and they keep doing it, no matter what. Looks what they’ve done to Aaron Judge. You have to be psychologically braindead, damaged, traumatized in some, way shape or form to be booing this man.

OK then.

Canseco, who was a member of the Yankees’ 2000 world championship team after a waiver claim maneuver gone awry, believes Judge should leave because he got booed during his brutal ALCS. And that it would be “a huge mistake” to re-sign with the Yankees, and Judge must “get the hell out of there and go somewhere where you’re appreciated, whether you do poorly or you do great things.”

No word on Canseco has heard back from Judge about his recent proposal. “I can still hit a softball further than you can hit a baseball anytime you want to find out contact me,” he tweeted earlier this week.

