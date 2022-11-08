The Yankees are clearly very much in the dark about Aaron Judge’s free agency intentions. Because they seem to be straining for any hint.

From The Post’s Jon Heyman:

The Yankees’ hopes have risen and fallen in recent weeks, but one club executive said he felt more “confident” now than he had previously, and two Yankees people volunteered that Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck ran the New York City Marathon on Sunday, hopefully wondering if that was a positive sign. (A rival agent wondered if that might actually be a ploy to show other teams of interest in New York, but from here running a marathon seems like a lot of trouble to undertake as a fakeout measure.)

If Judge’s wife agreed to run 26.2 miles in an effort to play 10-dimensional chess with the Yankees, she is a saint.

Heyman reports the Yankees “have a much better chance” to re-sign Judge than the Mets have to bring back Jacob deGrom. No one knows what the Yankees’ top number will be with Judge. But all indications are deGrom wants more than Max Scherzer’s record-setting annual salary. And the Mets do not seem inclined to go there.

The Rangers are considered the likely top suitor for deGrom, according to Heyman. And the Giants remain the Yankees’ top threat for Judge. “While a Giants person called “crazy” the report they would do whatever it takes to sign Judge, it’s pretty clear the big-market Giants will make a serious play,” Heyman writes.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Nets might be having second thoughts about Ime Udoka hire

• Last thing Giants need is Odell Beckham Jr. reunion

• Remember Robert Saleh’s receipts? Jets coach can share them now

• Edwin Diaz, Mets both accomplish their goals in record-setting deal

• Jose Canseco attacks ‘disgusting’ Yankees fans in new Aaron Judge rant

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]