Jets second-year running back Michael Carter has helped cut his team’s deficit to just four. Following a six-yard touchdown run and Greg Zuerlein extra point, the Jets are down 14-10 heading into the locker room.

The touchdown capped off a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock. It’s Carter’s first touchdown since he had two in the Week 5 win over the Dolphins.

