Rookie Jets running back Breece Hall was having a breakout debut season before he tore his ACL in Sunday’s win at Denver.

The Jets could’ve decided to fully rely on second-year back Michael Carter and primary reserve Ty Johnson in Hall’s absence. But general manager Joe Douglas has decided to make a move via the trade market instead.

The Jets on Monday sent a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for running back James Robinson, a talented third-year player who was descending the Jacksonville depth chart amid the emergence of Travis Etienne. It’s a conditional pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Robinson hits 600 rushing yards on the season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Through seven games in 2022, Robinson has rushed for 340 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He’s also caught nine balls for 46 yards and another score through the air.

Acquiring someone of Robinson’s versatility (4.5 yards per carry average, 18 rushing touchdowns, and 89 receptions in 35 career games) for a conditional late-round pick is a great value play by Douglas. It also shows the Jets’ true willingness to win now.

Following a great start to the year and a four-game win streak to get to 5-2, this team is an obvious potential playoff contender. And because of that, the Jets aren’t going to remain patient; they’re not going to bank on Carter and Johnson to fill this major void.

It was clear they needed to make a move to help relieve the loss of the offense’s top weapon. And while the offense will still feel the effects of Hall’s absence, the acquisition of Robinson is a low-risk, high-reward move. The Jets only give up a late-round pick, and in return, will have a versatile Carter-Robinson tandem for quarterback Zach Wilson and coordinator Mike LaFleur.

How the trade pans out has yet to be determined. But for right now, Douglas made the correct choice, and possibly fleeced the Jaguars in the process.

