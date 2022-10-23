Give the Jets credit. They have found a way to win games while still giving their fans something to complain and/or fret about.

The streak is at four games now after Sunday’s 16-9 triumph over the Russell Wilson-less Broncos in Denver. Cornerback Sauce Gardner had a big day as part of a strong defensive effort. Running back Breece Hall had a long touchdown run. Kicker Greg Zuerlein booted a trio of key field goals. Those were the highlights.

But …

Hall was carted off with a knee injury. His status is the top priority for the Jets moving forward. And initial indications are the news will not be good. So the Jets’ hopes to contend for a playoff berth are about to take a massive hit.

It is “likely” that Breece Hall tore his ACL but they’re waiting for official word. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 23, 2022

Wideout Corey Davis, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker also left the game with injuries. Receiver Denzel Mims did little to capitalize on his Elijah Moore-provided opportunity. And quarterback Zach Wilson had another underwhelming outing.

Anyway, here the Jets are. They are 5-2 and currently sit in the top AFC wild card spot. Business is about to pick up with two games against the Patriots and one with the Bills in the next four weeks (with an open date included). Like with the Giants, there is certainly a bit of a “they shouldn’t keep doing this” aspect to the run. But they keep doing it. And you are what your record says you are in the end.

The Broncos (2-5) had a brief lead late in the second quarter. But Zuerlein kicked the first of his three field goals on the final play of the first half to put the Jets ahead for good, 10-9 at the time. He then added two more field goals as the Jets shut out Denver over the final 33 minutes, thwarting a pair of last-minute drives mounted by backup quarterback Brett Rypien to hold on.

Hall ran for 72 yards — 62 on his touchdown run — before he left the game. Wilson was uneven again, going 16-of-26 passing for just 121 yards. But he did not turn the ball over. Gardner had 10 tackles and was excellent in coverage.

