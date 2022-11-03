Regardless of how you slice it, the Nets are an absolute dumpster fire right now. Despite being 2-6 to start the season, Brooklyn’s play on the court is probably the least of the organization’s worries at the moment.

Heck, there’s a reason why general manager Sean Marks wants to “get back to basketball” right now.

Between the firestorm created by Kyrie Irving, the firing of Steve Nash, and the likely hire of the suspended Ime Udoka, it’s been a sup-optimal period of time for Brooklyn. Playing some basketball would be a worthwhile distraction. After losing on Tuesday night to the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn will have to wait another day for its next game. They’ll be traveling to DC to face the Washington Wizards on Friday.

The hope with bringing Udoka in is that his presence will help motivate stars like Irving and Kevin Durant, along with re-opening Brooklyn’s championship window. How much longer will Irving, Durant, and Ben Simmons still be teammates, though?

Durant, who wanted the Nets to trade him over the summer, won’t be made available just yet, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports. The Slim Reaper is off to a great start on the court. So, if Brooklyn did make him available, he’d have plenty of suitors lining up to compete for his services.

As for Kyrie, it’s a completely different situation. He’s also off to a solid start to the year, but that’s strictly regarding his on-court play. ESPN’s Zach Lowe spoke about Irving’s trade value on his podcast this week, and he’s untouchable…in the worst possible way:

I talked to a lot of people around the league over the weekend, and the sense I get right now is he’s radioactive. Even if you drop the price to nothing, the baggage is just too much. And you want to talk about how the Lakers are the most desperate team in the league. All right, the Lakers also play in a gigantic cosmopolitan city. All of the residents are following this story. I just don’t know what else they’re supposed to do except try to salvage and you’re telling me it’s unsalvageable.

Maybe that’ll change if Irving’s current situation has some sort of resolution (you know, like an apology). But more or less, the Nets are probably stuck with him for the rest of this season, unless they decide to release him. Based on their general inaction to Irving’s social media posts and comments to the media that followed, that’s won’t happen, either.

As for Simmons? He could be the most likely of these three to get dealt depending on the situation.

While chatting with the media on Tuesday, Marks mentioned Brooklyn’s roster could use an upgrade. And according to sources from SNY’s Ian Begley, the organization has been aggressive in its hunt for a veteran shooter. The name that apparently came up in conversations with a Western Conference team was Simmons.

Buckle up, folks. Depending on how things go once Udoka officially comes in to take charge of the Nets, it could get even more hectic at the Barclays Center.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.