Steve Nash is out as Nets head coach.

The exact mechanics of his exit are unclear — it has been simultaneously reported as a firing and a mutual decision — but that is an inconsequential detail in the grand scheme. The bottom line is the beleaguered coach is gone following a tumultuous offseason during which Kevin Durant tried to get him fired and amid a disappointing 2-5 start to the season that has been further marred by Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy.

Jacque Vaughn has been named the Nets’ acting coach. But ESPN reports the franchise may make an immediate run at a permanent replacement such as suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka or former Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

Nash tweeted out a statement after the news broke:

A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for.

It was a pleasure to work with the players, performince team and front office everyday.

I’m especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.

Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash’s (sic) will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around.

Nash and the Nets parted ways hours after a win over the Pacers. And hours after Nash attempted to defend the indefensible with a word salad about Irving’s recent promotion of an antisemitic film and Alex Jones conspiracy theories. But now he is free from this circus. And general manager Sean Marks will likely be the next scapegoat as the Nets do everything in their power to cater to Durant and Irving.

MORE ON ESNY:

• WFAN-ESPN ratings takeaways: Craig Carton, Evan Roberts trouncing Michael Kay

• XFL reveals team names, New York’s team fittingly now living in Florida

• Giants’ loss is trade deadline sign: They should not be buyers

• Forget Aaron Judge. Would Mets raid Yankees for Brian Cashman?

• Why Mets might be OK with overpaying for Brandon Nimmo

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]