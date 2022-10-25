The Dodgers are reportedly preparing a heck of a sales pitch for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

From MLB.com:

Mookie Betts has won five Gold Glove awards as a right fielder. Could his next one be as a second baseman?

According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder.

(…)

Betts has been the Dodgers’ everyday right fielder since he joined the team in 2020, but the 30-year-old was drafted as a second baseman and, according to a source, would be open to a move back to the infield at some point during his career.

The initial reaction is this feels like a nugget that a Judge-friendly party cooks up and then gets into the media in an effort to gin up the market. Because he certainly wins if the Dodgers are considered a serious suitor, even if they are not actually at the same level with the Yankees and Giants. But this is not just a thought experiment.

Betts played seven games at second base in 2022 and manager Dave Roberts has said a position switch could help him stay healthy as he ages. And really, the Dodgers are the most intriguing potential landing spot for Judge. If he cares about winning championships along with his massive payday, Los Angeles gives him the best shot to win multiple rings in the next few years. And while it’s not as close to his hometown as San Francisco is, it’s much closer than New York is. So it is definitely worth monitoring.

We seem to have three “serious” Judge contenders with a few weeks to go before free agency opens: The Dodgers, Giants and Yankees. You figure the Mets could get involved, although they likely have bigger fish to fry with Jacob deGrom and Edwin Diaz. But after them, the big names at the top may be too big for a sleeper like the Cubs to gain any traction.

