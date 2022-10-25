If Aaron Judge’s heart is in San Francisco, there will apparently be a boatload of money waiting for him there as well.

The Giants plan to go all-in on pursuing the Yankees slugger (and northern California native) in free agency. And “they won’t be underbid,” according to a report by NJ Advance Media that cites an unnamed individual with connections to ownership.

From the report:

“Judge is at the top of the Giants list and they won’t be underbid,” the person said. “If they miss out, it won’t be because of money.”

The person added that the Giants planned to entice Judge further by signing at least two-high priced free agents.

“The Giants are not going to stop with Judge,” the person said. “They have so much money freed up.”

The Giants have been considered the top threat to steal Judge from the Yankees for some time for myriad reasons. They have significant payroll flexibility in 2023 and beyond. They will be looking to bounce back after following up their surprise 107-win season in 2021 by missing the postseason this year. They were serious contenders for Bryce Harper when he was a free agent in 2019. And, as mentioned above, it is close to home for Judge (and his wife, Samantha).

Judge grew up in Linden, California — about two hours away from the Bay Area — and played at Fresno State. His parents and in-laws still live in the area as well.

Add it all up. Throw in the fallout from when talks broke down with the Yankees in April, Judge’s historic season, owner Hal Steinbrenner’s self-imposed payroll limitations and the Bombers’ October flop. And it’s beginning to look like Judge could be playing for the Giants when they come to Yankee Stadium for Opening Day 2023.

