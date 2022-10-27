Will Aaron Judge’s free agency result in a return to the New York Yankees? Will he go home to the San Francisco Giants? Sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers? Or move across town to the New York Mets?

The newly-crowned American League home run king is now days away from officially becoming a free agent and kicking off what will be one of the most discussed and dramatic hot stove seasons in years.

Here is everything you need to know in our Aaron Judge free agency tracker:

The latest Aaron Judge free agency news:

Has New York worn on Judge? There have been two reports — by NJ Advance Media and SNY — suggesting Judge and other players are not happy with the negativity surrounding the Yankees. And they could be motivated to go elsewhere as a result. Is this the Yankees spinning a potential Judge exit?

Half a billion. Legendary NFL agent Leigh Steinberg believes Judge could command a $500 million contract. “He immediately and dramatically enhances a team’s offensive output. He’s a good team player,” Steinberg said. “And for any team that’s not sold out, he’s an immediate box office draw. So he might be one of the few players who pays for part of his contract in ticket sales.”

Other Judge news:

• Giants expected to go all-out for Aaron Judge

• Dodgers would change Mookie Betts’ position to make room for Aaron Judge

• Aaron Judge says little about future as Yankees’ season ends

How Judge’s free agency will work:

Judge will be able to talk with all MLB clubs five days after the end of the World Series. The Yankees will have exclusive rights to talk to him in the meantime. But it is not clear if Judge has any plans to hear them out prior to hitting the open market.

That does not mean Judge will be quick to choose his new team, though. Free agency in baseball moves much slower than in the NBA or NFL. So this could take a while.

Who will target Judge in free agency?

Here is a rundown of potential suitors for the slugger.

