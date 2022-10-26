Will Aaron Judge’s free agency result in a return to the New York Yankees? Will he go home to the San Francisco Giants? Sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers? Or move across town to the New York Mets?

The newly-crowned American League home run king is now days away from officially becoming a free agent and kicking off what will be one of the most discussed and dramatic hot stove seasons in years.

Here is everything you need to know in our Aaron Judge free agency tracker:

The latest Aaron Judge free agency news:

Dodgers’ grand plan? If and when Los Angeles pushes for Judge, it apparently plans to do so with a blockbuster internal move included. The Dodgers are open to moving Mookie Betts to second base in order to open up right field for Judge, according to MLB.com.

Giants are all-in. San Francisco plans to spend as much money as it needs to land Judge, according to NJ Advance Media. The slugger is a northern California native and has long been connected to the Giants. “If they miss out, it won’t be because of money,” a source said in the report.

Mum’s the word. Judge shed little light on his thinking following the Yankees’ postseason exit against the Astros. “I haven’t even thought about the next step yet,” he told reporters. “We’ve got time to figure it out. I’ve never been in this spot before.”

How Judge’s free agency will work:

Judge will be able to talk with all MLB clubs five days after the end of the World Series. The Yankees will have exclusive rights to talk to him in the meantime. But it is not clear if Judge has any plans to hear them out prior to hitting the open market.

That does not mean Judge will be quick to choose his new team, though. Free agency in baseball moves much slower than in the NBA or NFL. So this could take a while.

Who will target Judge in free agency?

Here is a rundown of potential suitors for the slugger.

