The Giants are 5-1. The Jets are 4-2. Madness!

But don’t look for their owners to spike the football. Mum was the word about the unexpected local success Tuesday at the NFL’s fall meeting in Manhattan.


This is not all that surprising. All of these guys have had the anvil dropped on their heads so often in recent years. And they’re also petrified that if they talk long enough, someone is going to ask them about Dan Snyder.

James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

