The Giants are 5-1. The Jets are 4-2. Madness!

But don’t look for their owners to spike the football. Mum was the word about the unexpected local success Tuesday at the NFL’s fall meeting in Manhattan.

John Mara on his team’s hot start during a 20-second fly-by at the owners’ meetings in NYC: “So far, so good. We’re on to Jacksonville.” As for Daniel Jones’ performance: “He’s doing very well.” Owner not providing any headlines today. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 18, 2022

Steve Tisch on how he feels about Giants 5-1 start at fall owners meeting: “Great” — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 18, 2022

Christopher Johnson on #Jets start: ‘I’m just real happy about it.’ — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 18, 2022

Jets owner Woody Johnson on both Jets & Giants being up at same time: “Oh it’s great. I came into the hotel. This hotel is filled, sold out. That’s great news; great news for the city, great news for the country. New York has to win. We’re kinda the center of everything, right?” — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 18, 2022

This is not all that surprising. All of these guys have had the anvil dropped on their heads so often in recent years. And they’re also petrified that if they talk long enough, someone is going to ask them about Dan Snyder.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Yankees’ Aaron Boone laments how Brett Gardner breakup went down

• Ex-Rangers coach Mike Keenan is now leading Italian national team

• This tweet shows how resilient Giants, Jets have been in 2022

• Ranking Mets’ free agents: Jacob deGrom or Edwin Diaz at No. 1?

• Nets’ Kyrie Irving ready to ‘change the narrative’ about himself

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]