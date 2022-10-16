The Jets took their 3-2 record, two-game winning streak, and 2-0 record on the road to Green Bay to play the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. They once again answered the bell away from MetLife Stadium with a victory.

Unlike their first two wins on the road in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Gang Green did what needed to be done before the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Here are some of the highlights.

What happened in the first half

With one half of football in the books, the fans at Lambeau watched a real barn burner. Just kidding, as both squads went into the locker room deadlocked at three. It was a half full of defensive stops and a lack of offensive execution.

The Jets and Packers combined for just nine first downs and less than 300 yards of offense. As you can imagine, converting first downs was hard to do. Gang Green went 0-for-7 on third down in the first half, while Green Bay went 2-for-9 (and 0-for-1 on fourth down).

Each squad performed better in different ways with the ball in their possession. The Packers threw the ball more effectively, as Aaron Rodgers went 15-of-23 for 140 yards. Meanwhile, the Jets’ defense held AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones to just 19 yards on 10 carries.

Zach Wilson went 6-for-12 for 28 yards through the air, but New York ran the ball much more effectively thanks to Breece Hall. After a huge performance in Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, he entered halftime with 56 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The play you need to see

While it was still scoreless at the start of the second quarter, Green Bay set up for a 47-yard field goal, which was blocked by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams:

What happened in the second half

Well, jeez — the points started flowing after halftime. Clearly, there were adjustments made in the locker room because both teams came out and managed to move the football much better.

The Jets struck first (and second) with a nifty play that led to a Braxton Berrios touchdown run before the special teams unit blocked a punt and found the end zone, too.

Rodgers answered with a touchdown pass of his own, but the Jets immediately responded with a huge run from Hall. He even felt saucy enough to do a Lambeau Leap, and he found a small patch of Jets fans to jump into.

From there, it was just all Jets, with the running game shining the most. After registering 197 yards from scrimmage last week against the Dolphins, Hall recorded his first career 100-yard rushing performance with 116 yards on the ground. Michael Carter also added 41 yards of his own on six carries.

Wilson ended this game by completing 10-of-18 passes for just 110 yards. Most importantly, he managed the game well and took care of the ball. New York didn’t turn the ball over at all on Sunday.

Overall, Green Bay out-passed the Jets 219-99, but New York easily out-rushed the Pack 182-60. The Jets did all this while going just 1-for-10 on third down, as well.

The play you need to see

Hall has shown his big-play ability over the first part of this season. It was on full display in Week 6, too. Check out this explosive touchdown run from the rookie running back:

THE FOURTH QUARTER JETS ARE HERE. TOUCHDOWN @BreeceH#NYJvsGB on FOX pic.twitter.com/uZi2YhnUvs — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022

What’s next for the Jets

Gang Green will put their perfect road record to the test again in the Mile High City. Week 7 will be spent in Colorado against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Would you have anticipated the Jets being 4-2 heading into this particular showdown? Probably not, but here we are. That’s why they play the game, folks.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.