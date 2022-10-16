Just moments after the Jets took a 10-3 lead thanks to a nifty play from Braxton Berrios and the New York offense, the special teams unit added another. Once the defense stopped Aaron Rodgers and the Packers again, they went one better than simply getting the ball back for the offense to go to work.
Micheal Clemons broke through to block the punt, which allowed Will Parks to scoop it up and take it to the house. Check it out:
.@MichealClemonss blocks, @PhillyWill11 scoops and scores.
YOU ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO SEE IT.#NYJvsGB on FOX pic.twitter.com/jVa5bTZ2g0
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022
This score put the Jets up 17-3, but then Green Bay marched down the field to cut it to 17-10. It looks like Rodgers is getting a little more comfortable operating under the pressure the Jets’ defense has been putting on him. His first touchdown pass the day went to Allen Lazard.
Green Bay immediately answering that blocked punt touchdown with a score of its own certainly is a bit of a buzzkill. But still, the Jets have shown they’re not afraid of performing on the road so far this season. That’s just continued on Sunday in Week 6 at Lambeau Field, which should lead to an interesting finish.
