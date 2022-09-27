Folks, it’s been a long time since Ben Simmons last played in an NBA game. He’s been with the Nets for nearly a full calendar year, but the last time he actually logged minutes on the floor came in Philadelphia with the 76ers.

After battling mental health issues and a back injury, Simmons recently declared himself “ready to go” for Brooklyn as Opening Night continues creeping closer. He shared that same sentiment while chatting with the media on Monday. Now, we have actual video evidence of Simmons participating in basketball activities on Tuesday during the Nets’ practice.

Ben Simmons shooting jumpers during 1st day of Nets training camp pic.twitter.com/xQIUfSMiLT — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 27, 2022

We see him working on some jumpers here, but how many three-pointers will we see the point guard attempt this season? It’s been an interesting question since he entered the league in 2017-18. For his career, Simmons is 5-for-34 from beyond the arc and didn’t even hit his first career three-pointer until his third NBA season.

Simmons was once against asked this question on Monday, to which he had a funny answer:

His career-high attempts for a single season is 11, which came as a rookie with the Sixers. So, he won’t be turning into Stephen Curry any time soon, but at least it appears as though he’s ready to take the floor on a consistent basis.

