Are the Nets ready to turn a humbling (and early) playoff exit from last year into something better this season? While it seemed like all of their players wanted to leave for a short period of time, Brooklyn has started the preseason with all of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons on the roster.

Durant spent part of his time with the media on Monday addressing his trade request that never came to fruition over the summer. Once it appeared that KD would be staying in Brooklyn for another season, the organization went out and added Markieff Morris to the mix.

They signed him specifically because he provides a needed veteran presence. Like everyone else, he had an opinion on the Nets-KD drama. Morris also gave an example, albeit a personal one:

"I broke up with my wife a couple times, we still married. S–t works." Markieff Morris on Kevin Durant and the Nets 😂 pic.twitter.com/nFC2j4xSzH — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 27, 2022

The whole breaking-up-with-a-girlfriend-and-getting-back-together example is pretty general and makes sense. But taking things to that next level by mentioning himself and his wife doing this exact thing is just excellent.

Could this all work for the Nets in 2022-23? Who knows — we’ll find out soon enough. Between Durant’s trade request and Irving opting in but almost getting traded, it was an eventful summer despite neither of those things happening. This year is another chance to prove Morris’ theory right.

Let’s just hope this viral clip doesn’t get him in trouble with his wife once he gets home from practice. Even if it does, the vet probably feels confident about them getting through it.

