Can the Giants start 3-0? Can Cooper Rush improve to 2-0 as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

Arguably the biggest surprise of the NFL season so far will take on a budding surprise on Monday night in the Meadowlands. The Giants are a 2.5-point home favorite (via Sports Betting Dime) against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN). Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Matt Musico, editor (4-1 against the spread, 3-2 straight-up): MetLife Stadium should be rocking on Monday night as the Giants welcome the Cowboys to town. That should be a benefit to New York’s defense, and they’ll have the added benefit of not trying to contain Dak Prescott. On the flip side, the Giants must figure out how to get their offense going in the first half. Giants 21, Cowboys 20.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer (3-2, 3-2): Will the Giants face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football and walk away 3-0? It’s certainly not as inconceivable as it sounds. “America’s Team” are still banged up and relying on Rush and an aging Zeke Elliott to score points. The Giants, meanwhile, will throw the Kenny Golladay drama in the rearview mirror and keep enjoying a good start to the Brian Daboll Era. Giants 27, Cowboys 17.

Ryan Honey, staff writer (3-2, 3-2): Don’t expect a high-scoring game in this Monday night NFC East battle. On one sideline, Rush is manning the offense in the absence of Prescott, who’s nursing a thumb injury. On the other sideline, you have a struggling Daniel Jones and question marks across the board at wide receiver. This game will come down to which defensive unit is more prepared. And right now, I trust this Cowboys unit with linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and cornerback Trevon Diggs.While the Giants defense impressed during the first two weeks of the year, their performances were against Ryan Tannehill and Baker Mayfield. The unit hasn’t proven much yet and might be missing two starters Monday night in defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) and cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendicitis). Cowboys 17, Giants 13.

Danny Small, staff writer (2-3, 2-3): Are the Giants for real? Probably not. The Cowboys are vulnerable without Prescott even if Rush looked good in Week 2. Still, it feels like the Giants will come back down to Earth at some point. Monday Night Football against a division rival seems like an appropriate time for Jones to have a bad game. Parsons could cause issues for Jones with his ability to blow up plays. Cowboys 20, Giants 13.

James Kratch, managing editor (1-4, 1-4): Whatever I pick here seems bound to be wrong. So Giants fans should take solace. Because I don’t see how this team keeps winning with Jones playing at the pedestrian level he has been. Cowboys 23, Giants 16.

More on ESNY:

• NFL finally gets rid of Pro Bowl, will make even more money off new thing

• CBS broadcast melts down during Jets-Bengals debacle

• Donald Trump says he called Jets’ Robert Saleh after miracle win over Browns

• Knicks’ Leon Rose talks Donovan Mitchell in new state media interview

• Mike Francesa: Giants ‘look like a football team’ again

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @JamesKratch.