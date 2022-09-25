The Jets are a hot mess. And so is the broadcast of their game against the Bengals.

CBS’s screen has gone blue at least twice so far during the fourth quarter for those watching on WCBS-TV in New York. And the game is now being shown with limited camera angles as the CBS studio crew provides commentary. It appears all audio is out at MetLife Stadium.

Some fans are not amused. Others are.

CBS lost their feed in the Bengals-Jets game. Feeding one 35yrd upper camera, voiced by anchors in NY studio 43. Anyone can have a bad day in TV. pic.twitter.com/C0gPwFr5ew — John Ondo (@John_Ondo) September 25, 2022

thank you CBS for your brave attempts to prevent the Jets telecast from occurring, we appreciate your efforts — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) September 25, 2022

Can’t believe it’s taken this long but the Jets have finally broken CBS. The collateral damage this team leaves in its wake is impressive. — Conference Re-alignment Champions (@RU_Hoops_1976) September 25, 2022

Hey CBS – just cut to the movie “Heidi”. Have t seen it in 50 years!! #jets — Greg McLaughlin (@GMcLaughlin126) September 25, 2022

Thank you CBS for losing the feed of the Jet game n putting me out of my misery — CousinsCornhole (@CornholeCousins) September 25, 2022

Somebody at CBS won’t be around for Week 4. This is embarrassing @CBSSports #Jets — Oliver Cochrane (@OliverJCochrane) September 25, 2022

Only thing worse than the Jets performance today was the CBS broadcast yikes — Ben (@Nebkreb) September 25, 2022

The #Jets offense is being run by CBS. Too many technical difficulties. — Terence Begley (@TerenceBegleyNJ) September 25, 2022

CBS trying to get the Jets Bengals game working pic.twitter.com/1KRbMAz6G2 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 25, 2022

Maybe former President Donald Trump can call and complain on the Jets’ behalf. From yesterday:

Former President Donald Trump is apparently a big Robert Saleh fan.

Trump claimed Friday night that he called Saleh to congratulate him after the Jets’ miraculous comeback win over the Browns last Sunday. Trump made the assertion during a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“It was the craziest thing,” said Trump after providing a cliff notes recap of the fourth-quarter mayhem for the crowd.

“And I called the coach, because I think the coach is like a great guy. General manager (Joe Douglas), too, coach. And I said, ‘Coach, you’re greater than Vince Lombardi.’ Because Vince Lombardi never did that. He was never able to pull out a game like that. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. The game was done. It was over.”

Trump brought up the Jets for a reason. Team owner Woody Johnson and his wife, Suzanne, were in attendance at the rally according to Trump. He pointed to them off-stage, but the stream camera did not pan out to show them. Woody Johnson served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump’s presidency and was a top donor and fundraiser for Trump during the 2016 and 2020 election cycles.

More on ESNY:

• Knicks’ Leon Rose talks Donovan Mitchell in new state media interview

• Aroldis Chapman’s immediate Yankees future is reportedly uncertain

• Kenny Golladay is Brian Daboll’s 1st Giants headache (and challenge)

• What next for Miguel Andujar after Yankees finally say goodbye?

• Adam Ottavino has proven to be huge piece of Mets’ bullpen

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @JamesKratch.