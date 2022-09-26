The Giants host the division-rival Cowboys for a Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium Monday night.

This Big Blue defense is looking for another dominant performance to add to its strong start to the season. Luckily, the unit will get its top two pass rushers back. Outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux are officially active for the game after missing Weeks 1-2. The former was dealing with a calf injury while the latter suffered a knee injury during the preseason.

Kayvon Thibodeaux & Azeez Ojulari are ACTIVE for MNF. GIANTS INACTIVES:

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

CB Aaron Robinson

CB Justin Layne

CB Nick McCloud

WR Kadarius Toney

DL Leonard Williams

LB Tomon Fox 📰: https://t.co/eItxVFToyz pic.twitter.com/qkmSqxYqiW — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 26, 2022

Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and second-year corner Aaron Robinson will each miss a second straight game. Wan’Dale suffered a knee injury during the season opener while Aaron had his appendix removed on Sept. 14.

The big names in the inactive section: wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams. It was anticipated Williams would miss Week 3 after he prematurely exited the Week 2 win with a knee injury and didn’t practice all week. However, Toney was a limited participant Thursday before missing practice on both Friday and Saturday with a hamstring injury.

The health woes have once again returned for Toney. The 2021 first-rounder has not been able to stay on the field and, after Monday night, will have missed eight of a possible 20 career games.

Maybe Toney’s absence will force head coach Brian Daboll to play wide receiver Kenny Golladay? Even after the veteran logged only two snaps against Carolina last Sunday and then portrayed his frustration to the media just days after?

