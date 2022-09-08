The “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion on Mike Francesa’s BetRivers podcast has arrived. Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo was a guest on Thursday’s edition in an unannounced — but previously hinted at — appearance.

The quick highlights (Francesa will be on Russo’s SiriusXM show at 4 p.m. on Friday):

• Francesa congratulated Russo on his recent Radio Hall of Fame induction. Russo said the honor has meant more to him than he thought it would. He even plans to skip a few World Series games to attend the ceremonies in Chicago this fall.

• Francesa sent condolences to former WFAN update man Bob Heussler, whose son passed away suddenly.

• Russo got Francesa to watch Serena Williams at the U.S. Open. The big guy raved about the action.

• Russo thinks the Mets have a better chance to make postseason noise than the Yankees, but they need to win the NL East. Both are down on the Yankees.

• Russo thinks the Mariners are a sleeper in the AL.

• Francesa isn’t big on Aaron Judge’s home run race. The records have already been broken. How can you make a big deal about Judge passing Roger Maris?

• Francesa and Russo are skeptical about the Bills’ incessant Super Bowl buzz. Francesa feels people are sleeping on the Chiefs.

• Francesa’s NFL over/unders: Colts over 9.5 wins and Seahawks under 5.5 wins.

• Russo’s NFL over/unders: Colts, Vikings over 9.5 wins, Broncos over 10 wins and Buccaneers under 11 wins.

• Russo thinks the Giants can be competitive and show some improvement. Francesa hammered former general manager Dave Gettleman again and likes their coaching staff. Francesa wouldn’t touch the over/under of seven wins.

• Francesa thinks the Jets have a lot of talent and will be improved. But he still has questions about quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh. He and Russo think they’ll be over 5.5 wins. Russo also has questions about Saleh.

• Francesa is not amused with the Mets retiring Willie Mays’ number. Nor is Russo. They both think Mets owner Steve Cohen is eager to be beloved by the fans. They also think the Yankees have retired too many numbers.

• There was some slightly problematic Deshaun Watson talk.

• Francesa is picking a Chiefs-Pacers Super Bowl. Russo is picking a Colts-Cowboys Super Bowl.

• Francesa and Russo are picking a Mets-Astros World Series.

