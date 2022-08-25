Denzel Mims’ time in Florham Park could be nearing its conclusion. The third-year Jets wide receiver, who doesn’t really possess a concrete role for a coaching staff that didn’t draft him, requested a trade:

BREAKING: Jets WR Denzel Mims has requested a trade, per his agent Ron Slavin. pic.twitter.com/kOgsOedqc2 — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 25, 2022

Mims has spoken out about his role (or lack thereof) and believes he deserves to work with the starters. However, the more recent high-end acquisitions — Corey Davis (signed in 2021), Elijah Moore (drafted in 2021), and rookie Garrett Wilson (drafted in April) — will earn the top reps.

It’s clear the Jets aren’t in need of him, and vice versa.

But could the crosstown Giants be a fit?

Injuries. Health is a glaring concern within the Giants receiving corps. Kenny Golladay missed three games last year, Kadarius Toney seemingly sits out every other practice (and missed seven games last year), and Sterling Shepard is coming off a torn Achilles.

Now add the recent Collin Johnson news — the young wideout, who had a legitimate chance to crack the roster thanks to a strong summer, tore his Achilles Wednesday.

Depth will be important at this position and the Giants may need to make a move to bolster the talent in the room, especially if general manager Joe Schoen decides to part ways with Darius Slayton to clear $2.5 million in cap room.

There’s a chance Schoen feels more comfortable with a guy like Mims instead of Slayton as a fifth or sixth receiver.

Scheme fit? Head coach Brian Daboll is running the show for Big Blue now. And his offense will surely maximize the talents of the slot receiver position. Expect Toney and rookie second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson to see notable roles, and the same goes for Shepard when healthy.

Mims isn’t really that type of receiver though, standing as more of a split end at 6-foot-3 (a full seven inches taller than Robinson). He wouldn’t provide as much value for quarterback Daniel Jones as some of the other receivers, especially considering he’d be sitting behind Golladay, the 6-foot-4, $72 million man.

What would be given up? If the Giants were to actually trade for Mims, they’d likely only give up a late-round pick, or two, in the deal (for the purpose of this article, let’s go with sixth- and seventh-rounders). You could argue the Giants may only need to give up one of those selections, but remember: Mims isn’t in the final year of his rookie deal. He’s signed with the Jets through 2023, with cap hits of $1.48 million and $1.73 million respectively over the next two years. The Giants would have two years of control with the option to cut him after this season (they’d save $1.35 million in cap space for 2023).

Schoen won’t get totally fleeced, but Douglas would flirt hard enough for that extra late-rounder.

Conclusion. Taking everything into consideration, I wouldn’t go through with it.

I understand the Giants wouldn’t be giving up much. But with a rebuild way overdue, every piece of draft capital is crucial. Schoen can’t be giving up future assets. The organization seriously needs to plan for down the road, and not try to put band-aids on bullet wounds.

In the event of a trade, the Giants can’t be the ones giving away picks, regardless of when those selections land.

Plus the cap situation remains abysmal. Per Spotrac, the Giants are last in the league at $139,000 over the cap. They can’t be spending to acquire a limited wide receiver with only 31 career catches and little-to-no special teams value. Even if it would only cost a $1.5 million cap hit this year.

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here on Spotify here.