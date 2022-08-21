The Giants took the field for their second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night. It was the team’s first home game of the year, preseason or regular season.

Eyes were on Daniel Jones to see if he can further gain comfort in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense (and further show he’s the man for the job over glorified backup Tyrod Taylor).

Overall, it was a so-so night for No. 8 and the offensive starters against many of Cincy’s backups.

The Giants’ first offensive possession wasn’t one to remember.

Jones and Co. were able to convert one first down before the drive eventually stalled right near midfield at the Bengals’ 48-yard line. Following a nice opening kick return from receiver C.J. Board to the Giants’ 30-yard line, second-year running back Antonio Williams got to work. Williams caught two passes from Jones on the drive, including on a five-yard checkdown that moved the sticks.

However, Williams wasn’t quick enough turning upfield on the other reception — he was dragged from behind on a 3rd-and-5 out route and gained just four yards on the play. On the ensuing 4th-and-1, Williams failed to get a decent enough push from the offensive line to even gain a yard. The young back was stuffed at the line, concluding an unproductive opening possession for Big Blue.

Jones was at least 4-for-4 on the drive, which I guess means a little bit? Even with two starters on the offensive line (left guard Shane Lemieux and center Jon Feliciano, respectively replaced by Devery Hamilton and Max Garcia) sitting out the game?

The second drive was…even worse. And surely hyped up the Jones doubters who are longing for Taylor to start at some point this regular season.

Despite Jones doing a great job tucking and running for a first down on a 3rd-and-3, the fourth-year quarterback was picked off just two plays later. A throw intended for rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was just a tad high — the pigskin deflected off Bellingers’ hands into the arms of Bengals safety Daxton Hill.

Surprisingly, the Giants sent Jones out for a third drive. They probably shouldn’t have considering it was a meaningless preseason game, but Jones and the offensive certainly redeemed themselves on the possession.

The unit converted five first downs and Jones looked sharp under pressure as he developed a nice rapport with receiver David Sills, an annual training camp favorite who’s looking to crack the 53-man roster. Sills caught three balls for 46 yards on the drive, including a 14-yard reception on a slant route that put the Giants in the red zone.

Three plays later, the Giants crossed the plane on a two-yard touchdown run from Jashaun Corbin thanks to a good push from the offensive line. Placekicker Graham Gano’s ensuing PAT put New York up 7-3.

Jones’ night came to an end following the touchdown drive. He ultimately finished 14-of-16 for 116 yards and one interception. The stats might be eye-opening, but the turnovers will be discussion points as Jones’ crucial preseason continues.

