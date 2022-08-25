Barstool Sportsbook Kansas can’t start accepting bets yet. But they are already giving out bonuses to players who sign up early. Although the official launch of sports betting in Kansas is imminent, there is still time to grab an early boost before the party starts.

Pre-registrations are open on Barstool Sportsbook Kansas and players who sign up now will snag $100 in bonuses in the process. This will be distributed as $50 in bonus cash and $50 in mycash that can be redeemed for merch. Then, after launch, players will receive a $100 bonus on a $10 bet and a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Also of note, players will be entered for exclusive experiences including pace car rides, VIP access, and free tickets to the Hollywood Casino 400.

The timing of Kansas’ sports betting launch could not be better. It’s almost perfect with college football season starting, NFL Week 1 coming in hot, and the MLB postseason only a month away. In short, there will be plenty of options for bettors when the floodgates open.

Barstool Sportsbook is one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry. We expect to see them hit the ground running in Kansas after a ton of successful launches in other states.

Barstool Sportsbook Kansas Offers $100 in Pre-Launch Bonuses

This pre-launch bonus gives sports fans the opportunity to start playing on Barstool Sportsbook Kansas before depositing a single dollar of their own money. Signing up early will guarantee a sizable bonus. Some of this bonus cash can be used on the sportsbook to bet on NFL, college football, and MLB. The rest of the bonus can be redeemed for exclusive Barstool merch.

Barstool Sportsbook is one of the best of the best of the best when it comes to coming up with creative bonuses and deals. With this pre-registration bonus out there, it’s clear that they are bringing that creativity to Kansas.

How to Sign Up Early With Barstool Sportsbook Kansas

The key to snagging this bonus is in pre-registering now. With the launch coming up in September, follow these steps to get started:

Click here to redirect to a pre-registration landing page. Input promo code ELITEKS.

to redirect to a pre-registration landing page. Input promo code ELITEKS. Provide basic identifying information to create an official user profile.

Earn $100 in bonuses ($50 in sportsbook bonus cash and $50 in mycash).

Although players can’t start placing bets yet, we highly recommend downloading the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app. It provides the easiest access to the sportsbook from anywhere.

Look for a $100 Launch Bonus Too

This pre-registration offer will only be here for a limited time, but players can grab this bonus and another $100 in sportsbook bonus cash upon launch. New and existing users in Kansas will receive $100 in bonus cash on Barstool Sportsbook after placing their first real-money wager.

This bet can be on any available market. As soon as new bettors place a cash wager, this $100 bonus is a guarantee. In other words, Barstool Sportsbook Kansas is providing bettors with a rare opportunity to secure multiple bonuses ahead of the college football and NFL seasons.

