Daniel Jones had a neck procedure this past winter. But the Giants quarterback said it was unrelated to football.

Jones made the revelation after practice Thursday in East Rutherford. There was a visible scar on Jones’ throat when he spoke to reporters after the preseason opener against the Patriots in Foxborough. Jones did not offer details to reporters, but said the procedure had nothing to do with the neck injury that sidelined him for the final six games of the 2021 season.

Jones has been a full participant in training camp and played two series in the first preseason game, a 23-21 win. Jones finished the night 6-of-10 for 61 yards. He led a 13-play, 68-yard drive to start the game. It ended with a 25-yard field goal from Graham Gano after wideout Kenny Golladay dropped what may have been a first-down reception. Golladay also quit on a route down the field earlier in the drive, as if he wanted to remind the world just how bad a signing he was. The Giants punted on their second drive. But they did pick up a first down before kicking. They had five in total with the starters on the field.

So Jones is clearly at full health. And the neck connection appears to be coincidence.

Jones’ Giants career will be on the line in 2022. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have said all the right things about him. But the team declined his fifth-year option. So he will have to prove he is the Giants’ long-term quarterback this fall in a contract year.

